9353 E ALTADENA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming North Scottsdale home is in an unbeatable location in the coveted Scottsdale School District and near the 101 freeway, HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and a wide variety of shopping/dining. Huge family room with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beam ceiling and built-in cabinets/desk area. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included and tons of cabinet and counter space. Tile floors throughout main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Inside laundry room with full-size washer and dryer included. Large backyard with lots of green grass, a covered patio that extends the entire length of the home and a fenced dog run on the side of the home. Tons of storage space!