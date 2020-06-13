All apartments in Scottsdale
9353 E ALTADENA Avenue

9353 East Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9353 East Altadena Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming North Scottsdale home is in an unbeatable location in the coveted Scottsdale School District and near the 101 freeway, HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and a wide variety of shopping/dining. Huge family room with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beam ceiling and built-in cabinets/desk area. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included and tons of cabinet and counter space. Tile floors throughout main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Inside laundry room with full-size washer and dryer included. Large backyard with lots of green grass, a covered patio that extends the entire length of the home and a fenced dog run on the side of the home. Tons of storage space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue have any available units?
9353 E ALTADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue have?
Some of 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9353 E ALTADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue offers parking.
Does 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue have a pool?
No, 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9353 E ALTADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
