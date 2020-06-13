9353 E ALTADENA Avenue

Amenities
This charming North Scottsdale home is in an unbeatable location in the coveted Scottsdale School District and near the 101 freeway, HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and a wide variety of shopping/dining. Huge family room with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beam ceiling and built-in cabinets/desk area. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included and tons of cabinet and counter space. Tile floors throughout main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Inside laundry room with full-size washer and dryer included. Large backyard with lots of green grass, a covered patio that extends the entire length of the home and a fenced dog run on the side of the home. Tons of storage space!