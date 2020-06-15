All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:13 AM

9270 E MISSION Lane

9270 East Mission Lane · (602) 332-0270
Location

9270 East Mission Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Overlooking a heated pool and hot tub. Immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath condo completely remodeled and newly furnished. Located in a prime location in sunny Scottsdale. Two private outdoor patio areas, stylish, high-end decor. This gorgeous Arizona retreat will be your escape from the stresses of everyday life and your home away from home. Close to some of the best events Scottsdale has to offer including the Waste Management Open, the Barrett Jackson Car Auction, the Russo Steele Car Auction, spring training Baseball games, award-winning golf courses, hiking trails and much more. Spend your days relaxing by the pool, shopping and dining at the nearby restaurants. Cable and internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 E MISSION Lane have any available units?
9270 E MISSION Lane has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9270 E MISSION Lane have?
Some of 9270 E MISSION Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 E MISSION Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9270 E MISSION Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 E MISSION Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9270 E MISSION Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9270 E MISSION Lane offer parking?
No, 9270 E MISSION Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9270 E MISSION Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9270 E MISSION Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 E MISSION Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9270 E MISSION Lane has a pool.
Does 9270 E MISSION Lane have accessible units?
No, 9270 E MISSION Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 E MISSION Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9270 E MISSION Lane has units with dishwashers.
