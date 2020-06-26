9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a large spacious floorplan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light? This low maintenance property is available now. Nestled in Scottsdale Hills, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has it all. Ground floor master bedroom and additional bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Kitchen has been updated and is spacious and opens to dining space. Both bathrooms feature separate tub/shower, and double sinks. Powder room off kitchen. New A/C in 2018. 2 car garage with added storage. Low maintenance backyard with pavers. Community pool is located nearby on Davenport. Owner agent receptive to long term lease.