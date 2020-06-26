All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO --
Last updated June 24 2019 at 2:06 PM

9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO --

9264 East Camino Del Santo · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Location

9264 East Camino Del Santo, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a large spacious floorplan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light? This low maintenance property is available now. Nestled in Scottsdale Hills, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has it all. Ground floor master bedroom and additional bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Kitchen has been updated and is spacious and opens to dining space. Both bathrooms feature separate tub/shower, and double sinks. Powder room off kitchen. New A/C in 2018. 2 car garage with added storage. Low maintenance backyard with pavers. Community pool is located nearby on Davenport. Owner agent receptive to long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have any available units?
9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have?
Some of 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO --'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- currently offering any rent specials?
9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- pet-friendly?
No, 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- offer parking?
Yes, 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- offers parking.
Does 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have a pool?
Yes, 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- has a pool.
Does 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have accessible units?
No, 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9264 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- has units with dishwashers.
