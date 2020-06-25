9256 E BLANCHE Drive

Amenities

Be the first to live in this extraordinary remodel! Everything is new and no expense was spared! This well laid out single story home features four bedrooms and two full stunning baths. All new white shaker style cabinets, gorgeous quartz counter tops, all new Whirlpool kitchen stainless appliances, beautiful new plank style flooring, new A/C, all new plumbing fixtures, all new lighting fixtures including ceiling fans in every bedroom, designer two tone paint, new door hardware, new Whirlpool washer and dryer, new window coverings. Vaulted ceilings throughout. North/south exposure with covered patio. Front yard is desert landscaping and backyard features brand new high end artificial turf and desert shrubs. OWNER/AGENT.