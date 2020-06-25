All apartments in Scottsdale
9256 E BLANCHE Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

9256 E BLANCHE Drive

9256 East Blanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9256 East Blanche Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Be the first to live in this extraordinary remodel! Everything is new and no expense was spared! This well laid out single story home features four bedrooms and two full stunning baths. All new white shaker style cabinets, gorgeous quartz counter tops, all new Whirlpool kitchen stainless appliances, beautiful new plank style flooring, new A/C, all new plumbing fixtures, all new lighting fixtures including ceiling fans in every bedroom, designer two tone paint, new door hardware, new Whirlpool washer and dryer, new window coverings. Vaulted ceilings throughout. North/south exposure with covered patio. Front yard is desert landscaping and backyard features brand new high end artificial turf and desert shrubs. OWNER/AGENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9256 E BLANCHE Drive have any available units?
9256 E BLANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9256 E BLANCHE Drive have?
Some of 9256 E BLANCHE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9256 E BLANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9256 E BLANCHE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9256 E BLANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9256 E BLANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9256 E BLANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9256 E BLANCHE Drive offers parking.
Does 9256 E BLANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9256 E BLANCHE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9256 E BLANCHE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9256 E BLANCHE Drive has a pool.
Does 9256 E BLANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9256 E BLANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9256 E BLANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9256 E BLANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.
