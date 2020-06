Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

FULLY FURNISHED, stunning 2 bedroom PLUS DEN, washer, dryer and fridge. Steps from community pool and park spaces, including quick access @Desert Cove/92nd to the greenbelt trail system that takes you to S. Scotts & Tempe . Near the 101 & shopping & all Scottsdale has to offer, and walking distance to restaurants, shopping, on 92nd and Shea. Come see this wonderfully appointed, never-before-rented home in a great area with many upgrades, in popular Berryessa.