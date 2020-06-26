9160 E CAMINO DEL SANTO

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful house to call Home! Four bedrooms and a loft, jut over 3000 sq ft, this home has a lot of rooms to fill! Formal living and dining, kitchen that's open to the family room. Master suite is on the main level with 3 bedrooms and the loft upstairs. Entire main level has easy care tile flooring, stairs, loft & halls with wood laminate, carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in almost every room! Huge Island in kitchen with ample size pantry & reverse osmosis system! French door leads to rear yard with Large covered patio, sparkling play pool, 6 fruit trees and private side yards. Enjoy the energy efficiency of 2 brand new air conditioners with state-of-the-art programmable thermostats! Super neighborhood close to elementary school, shopping, restaurants & freeway access. Call regarding pets.