Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

REDUCED. Move in ready with updates including granite countertops, tile and carpeting. Brand new HVAC = energy savings. Convenient mid-Scottsdale location close to everything a happy home resident would want. Quiet cul-du-sac home within walking distance to community's heated pool and spa. Open concept kitchen and family room area. Vaulted ceilings. Three private bedrooms upstairs and 2 1/2 baths. Perfect outdoor space to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea or a glass of wine.