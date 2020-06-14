All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9125 E PURDUE Avenue

9125 East Purdue Avenue · (480) 734-3334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9125 East Purdue Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Next availability is 8/1/2020. Furnished 1 BR condo in Village Two. Bright upper furnished unit has covered parking, spacious living area with soaring ceilings. Newer furniture, and accessories. Neutral cabinets, granite tile counters and stainless appliances. Stacked Washer/Dryer. Queen bed. Computer desk. Balcony table and chairs overlook quiet greenbelt - room to sit and enjoy the temperate weather. Walk to grocery and library. Heated pool and spa nearby. Ideal for winter visitors or overflow guests. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9125 E PURDUE Avenue have any available units?
9125 E PURDUE Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9125 E PURDUE Avenue have?
Some of 9125 E PURDUE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9125 E PURDUE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9125 E PURDUE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9125 E PURDUE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9125 E PURDUE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9125 E PURDUE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9125 E PURDUE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9125 E PURDUE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9125 E PURDUE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9125 E PURDUE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9125 E PURDUE Avenue has a pool.
Does 9125 E PURDUE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9125 E PURDUE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9125 E PURDUE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9125 E PURDUE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
