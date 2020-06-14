9125 E PURDUE Avenue

Amenities

Next availability is 8/1/2020. Furnished 1 BR condo in Village Two. Bright upper furnished unit has covered parking, spacious living area with soaring ceilings. Newer furniture, and accessories. Neutral cabinets, granite tile counters and stainless appliances. Stacked Washer/Dryer. Queen bed. Computer desk. Balcony table and chairs overlook quiet greenbelt - room to sit and enjoy the temperate weather. Walk to grocery and library. Heated pool and spa nearby. Ideal for winter visitors or overflow guests. No pets, no smoking.