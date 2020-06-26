9112 E Los Gatos Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enjoy a peaceful oasis on close to an acre, surrounded by million dollar+ homes. With a refreshing pool, built-in grill, outdoor fireplace/sitting area and beautiful landscaping you will feel like you are on a spa vacation. There are 4 bedrooms, a large master with an en-suite and walk-in closet. Upgraded wood floors and tile throughout. Freshly-painted with designer touches and a gourmet kitchen. Fantastic location, walking distance to Market Street and a short drive to HWY 101, Kierland and The Scottsdale Quarter for a wide variety of shopping and dining options.