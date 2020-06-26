All apartments in Scottsdale
9112 E Los Gatos Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

9112 E Los Gatos Dr

9112 East Los Gatos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9112 East Los Gatos Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Vistas

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy a peaceful oasis on close to an acre, surrounded by million dollar+ homes. With a refreshing pool, built-in grill, outdoor fireplace/sitting area and beautiful landscaping you will feel like you are on a spa vacation. There are 4 bedrooms, a large master with an en-suite and walk-in closet. Upgraded wood floors and tile throughout. Freshly-painted with designer touches and a gourmet kitchen. Fantastic location, walking distance to Market Street and a short drive to HWY 101, Kierland and The Scottsdale Quarter for a wide variety of shopping and dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

