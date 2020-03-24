All apartments in Scottsdale
9101 E WOOD Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

9101 E WOOD Drive

9101 East Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9101 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
House being held open April 6th from 9:30-10:30am.Spacious recently remodeled 3-bedroom (3rd bedroom/den with portable closet). Sparkling swimming pool. Ideal mid Scottsdale location with excellent freeway access. Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops, subway tiled back splash, gourmet gas oven and newer pull out lower cabinets with tons of storage. Wood flooring in family room and master bedroom, granite bathroom counter tops and lovely large walk-in glass on tile master shower. New Carpet installed on 3/25/19..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 E WOOD Drive have any available units?
9101 E WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101 E WOOD Drive have?
Some of 9101 E WOOD Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 E WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9101 E WOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 E WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9101 E WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9101 E WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9101 E WOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 9101 E WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 E WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 E WOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9101 E WOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 9101 E WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 9101 E WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 E WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 E WOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
