Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $5350/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $2376/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ Furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse with fireplace, gated community with access to community heated pool & Jacuzzi. Tan colored carpet through out the home and light colored tile. Upstairs balcony with views to the backyard, also guest bedroom has private access to patio looking out the front of the home.TPT License # 21249165