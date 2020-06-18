All apartments in Scottsdale
9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive

9064 East Meadow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9064 East Meadow Hill Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful upgraded home in lovely neighborhood with community pool. Lovingly maintained, beautiful single-level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly desired 85260 zip code. The updated chef's kitchen features a large island that opens to the family room and is perfect for entertaining! Quality finishes include quartz counters and high-end Electrolux Icon appliances, complete with a propane gas stove. New Low-E Argon double pane windows and patio sliding door. Recent backyard remodel includes desert plants, updated irrigation, stained concrete patio and custom paver seating area.. New paint and carpet.Come and see the endless list of upgrades and close proximity to top rated schools, incredible golf courses, acclaimed restaurants and shopping.*photos are from prior listing*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive have any available units?
9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive have?
Some of 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive does offer parking.
Does 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive has a pool.
Does 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
