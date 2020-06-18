9064 E MEADOW HILL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful upgraded home in lovely neighborhood with community pool. Lovingly maintained, beautiful single-level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly desired 85260 zip code. The updated chef's kitchen features a large island that opens to the family room and is perfect for entertaining! Quality finishes include quartz counters and high-end Electrolux Icon appliances, complete with a propane gas stove. New Low-E Argon double pane windows and patio sliding door. Recent backyard remodel includes desert plants, updated irrigation, stained concrete patio and custom paver seating area.. New paint and carpet.Come and see the endless list of upgrades and close proximity to top rated schools, incredible golf courses, acclaimed restaurants and shopping.*photos are from prior listing*.