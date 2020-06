Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

This beautiful and well maintained home is located in a terrific Scottsdale neighborhood. The spacious floorplan is split with master bedroom suite on one side, 2 bedrooms on the other side and a bonus room in the middle. The resort style backyard is great for entertaining with exotic pool, spa, water fall, citrus trees, grass, covered patio and a BBQ center. The desirable location offers easy access to freeways, shopping, great Scottsdale schools and outdoors. Call agent for access.