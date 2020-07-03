All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

9030 E Gray Rd

9030 East Gray Road · No Longer Available
Location

9030 East Gray Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Scottsdale home has lots of upgrades with tile flooring, open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, living room with fireplace & bar, ceiling fans throughout and master suite with private door to backyard, walk-in closet & bathroom featuring double sinks & tile shower. Incredible resort like backyard includes pool & spa, mature landscaping, grass lawn, covered patio, built in BBQ, pizza oven & enclosed garden. Pool and Landscape Maintenance Included. One Dog considered with owner's prior approval and applicable pet deposits. Sorry NO Cats!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9030 E Gray Rd have any available units?
9030 E Gray Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9030 E Gray Rd have?
Some of 9030 E Gray Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9030 E Gray Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9030 E Gray Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9030 E Gray Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9030 E Gray Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9030 E Gray Rd offer parking?
No, 9030 E Gray Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9030 E Gray Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9030 E Gray Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9030 E Gray Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9030 E Gray Rd has a pool.
Does 9030 E Gray Rd have accessible units?
No, 9030 E Gray Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9030 E Gray Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9030 E Gray Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

