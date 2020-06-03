All apartments in Scottsdale
9001 E SHARON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9001 E SHARON Drive

9001 East Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9001 East Sharon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Welcome to Casa Del Sol! This beautiful home was recently remodeled and you and your guests are sure to enjoy staying here! With six bedrooms and three bathrooms, this Scottsdale vacation rental is perfect for any occasion. Additional benefits are a three car garage and a spacious backyard that you won't want to leave. The furniture is top notch, as is the spacious and accommodating floor plan. Outside you will find a brand new swimming pool and hot tub - the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day of exploring. Enjoy grilling and watching your favorite game from the covered deck while the kids play in the pool. Practice your skills on our putting green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 E SHARON Drive have any available units?
9001 E SHARON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 E SHARON Drive have?
Some of 9001 E SHARON Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 E SHARON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9001 E SHARON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 E SHARON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9001 E SHARON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9001 E SHARON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9001 E SHARON Drive does offer parking.
Does 9001 E SHARON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9001 E SHARON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 E SHARON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9001 E SHARON Drive has a pool.
Does 9001 E SHARON Drive have accessible units?
No, 9001 E SHARON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 E SHARON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9001 E SHARON Drive has units with dishwashers.
