9001 E SHARON Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to Casa Del Sol! This beautiful home was recently remodeled and you and your guests are sure to enjoy staying here! With six bedrooms and three bathrooms, this Scottsdale vacation rental is perfect for any occasion. Additional benefits are a three car garage and a spacious backyard that you won't want to leave. The furniture is top notch, as is the spacious and accommodating floor plan. Outside you will find a brand new swimming pool and hot tub - the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day of exploring. Enjoy grilling and watching your favorite game from the covered deck while the kids play in the pool. Practice your skills on our putting green.