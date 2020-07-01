Come see this very well appointed property. There are views of Camelback Mtn from the living room. This wonderful community was built only a couple years ago and has modern efficiencies as well as being located in the heart of Scottsdale near tons of shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9001 E SAN VICTOR Drive have any available units?
9001 E SAN VICTOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 E SAN VICTOR Drive have?
Some of 9001 E SAN VICTOR Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 E SAN VICTOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9001 E SAN VICTOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.