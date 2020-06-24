All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road

8905 E Wethersfield Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8905 E Wethersfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
This magnificent, freshly updated home is located in the desirable gated community of Paso Fino Estates. A private gated enclave of energy efficient homes built by Classic Stellar off the 101 & Cactus in the coveted Cactus Corridor. Dramatic entry with soaring ceilings, a wall of windows to gaze out on the beautiful backyard and let in an abundance of natural light. You'll love the great room concept that connects multiple spacious living areas. And let's talk about the eat in kitchen! Features modern designs & colors, lots of cabinets for storage, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, granite counters with island and peninsula for endless seating possibilities. Kitchen overlooks another living area and is light, bright and perfect for entertaining. Desirable split floor plan with owner's suite separated from the 3 other generously sized bedrooms and baths. Backyard oasis! Private pool with multiple water features, green grass, lush landscape with trees, bushes and a gas fire pit. And if you still want more room to roam, the community park is right across the street! HVAC 2017, Water heater 2017, Water Softener 2019, Fresh air cleaning filtration system 2019. Very well maintained and beautifully remodeled. Rental tax will be added to base rent price. Landscape and pool maintenance included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road have any available units?
8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road have?
Some of 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road currently offering any rent specials?
8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road pet-friendly?
No, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road offer parking?
Yes, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road offers parking.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road have a pool?
Yes, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road has a pool.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road have accessible units?
No, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD - Lot 1 Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College