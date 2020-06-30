All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

8874 East Gail Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a prime location for this 3 bed, 2 bath, single level, Scottsdale home! Tucked nicely back into Arizona Park Place, this home backs a massive, HOA maintained grass area so you have no neighbors behind, and a quick walk to outside fun! Open floorplan inside w/ ALL NEW PAINT & CARPET, this home has a large living room that opens up to eat in kitchen, with all appliances and high breakfast counter. Master bedroom exits directly to back yard and has remodeled bathroom and walk in closet. Large, walk in pantry includes washer & dryer and home features ceiling fans throughout. Back yard features kids playhouse, synthetic grass and citrus! Amazing location is close to SO MUCH! Super fast access to Loop 101, and locally, there is shopping, entertainment and so much more, just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8874 E Gail Road have any available units?
8874 E Gail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8874 E Gail Road have?
Some of 8874 E Gail Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8874 E Gail Road currently offering any rent specials?
8874 E Gail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8874 E Gail Road pet-friendly?
No, 8874 E Gail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8874 E Gail Road offer parking?
Yes, 8874 E Gail Road offers parking.
Does 8874 E Gail Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8874 E Gail Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8874 E Gail Road have a pool?
No, 8874 E Gail Road does not have a pool.
Does 8874 E Gail Road have accessible units?
No, 8874 E Gail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8874 E Gail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8874 E Gail Road has units with dishwashers.

