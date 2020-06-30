8874 E Gail Road

Amenities

What a prime location for this 3 bed, 2 bath, single level, Scottsdale home! Tucked nicely back into Arizona Park Place, this home backs a massive, HOA maintained grass area so you have no neighbors behind, and a quick walk to outside fun! Open floorplan inside w/ ALL NEW PAINT & CARPET, this home has a large living room that opens up to eat in kitchen, with all appliances and high breakfast counter. Master bedroom exits directly to back yard and has remodeled bathroom and walk in closet. Large, walk in pantry includes washer & dryer and home features ceiling fans throughout. Back yard features kids playhouse, synthetic grass and citrus! Amazing location is close to SO MUCH! Super fast access to Loop 101, and locally, there is shopping, entertainment and so much more, just minutes away.