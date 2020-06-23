All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
8867 E Mountain Spring Road
8867 E Mountain Spring Road

8867 East Mountain Spring Road · No Longer Available
Location

8867 East Mountain Spring Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Live the Arizona dream in the exclusive Camelot Villas of DC Ranch. This Villas spacious open floor plan is an entertainers wish come true, with nearly 3000 square feet of amazing indoor/outdoor space. Ideal for those seeking the ultimate maintenance-free lifestyle, This incredible one-level end unit townhouse is available un-furnished or partially furnished. Perfectly located near shopping & restaurants. Community center available for use & walking distance from Villa includes: heated pool/spa, basketball courts, & fitness facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8867 E Mountain Spring Road have any available units?
8867 E Mountain Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8867 E Mountain Spring Road have?
Some of 8867 E Mountain Spring Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8867 E Mountain Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
8867 E Mountain Spring Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8867 E Mountain Spring Road pet-friendly?
No, 8867 E Mountain Spring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8867 E Mountain Spring Road offer parking?
Yes, 8867 E Mountain Spring Road does offer parking.
Does 8867 E Mountain Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8867 E Mountain Spring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8867 E Mountain Spring Road have a pool?
Yes, 8867 E Mountain Spring Road has a pool.
Does 8867 E Mountain Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 8867 E Mountain Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8867 E Mountain Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8867 E Mountain Spring Road has units with dishwashers.
