8867 E Mountain Spring Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Live the Arizona dream in the exclusive Camelot Villas of DC Ranch. This Villas spacious open floor plan is an entertainers wish come true, with nearly 3000 square feet of amazing indoor/outdoor space. Ideal for those seeking the ultimate maintenance-free lifestyle, This incredible one-level end unit townhouse is available un-furnished or partially furnished. Perfectly located near shopping & restaurants. Community center available for use & walking distance from Villa includes: heated pool/spa, basketball courts, & fitness facility.