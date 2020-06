Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Prime Scottsdale 85260 location! Close to shopping, dining, Loop 101, Top rated schools, Top rated golf, parks, hiking/biking trails, nightlife, list goes on! Single level home has a desirable open concept floorplan with lots of room to roam and nice upgrades. Den can be used as a 4th bedroom if preferred. Private pool in generously sized yard is perfect for those hot summer days! Rent includes yard and pool maintenance.