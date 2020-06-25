8725 E VALLEY VIEW Road

Amenities
Back Yard is large with covered patio and pool and can be viewed from the living room with large sliding glass doors. There is a large covered patio. Front room has been used as an Office, Den or large Dining Room. Sliding glass shower doors in Master Bath. Pool service is included in the rent. 2 car garage with almost a whole wall of built-in cabinets and drop down storage in the ceiling. Close to downtown Scottsdale, Scottsdale Community College and the 101.Listing Agent is part owner and licensed real estate agent. Note: The backyard swimming pool is NOT fenced separate from the home. Photos show furniture from prior Tenant.