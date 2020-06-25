8725 E VALLEY VIEW Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Back Yard is large with covered patio and pool and can be viewed from the living room with large sliding glass doors. There is a large covered patio. Front room has been used as an Office, Den or large Dining Room. Sliding glass shower doors in Master Bath. Pool service is included in the rent. 2 car garage with almost a whole wall of built-in cabinets and drop down storage in the ceiling. Close to downtown Scottsdale, Scottsdale Community College and the 101.Listing Agent is part owner and licensed real estate agent. Note: The backyard swimming pool is NOT fenced separate from the home. Photos show furniture from prior Tenant.