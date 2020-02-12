8711 E PARAISO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Availability starting October 15th!! Beautifully Remodeled Furnished Patio home on the 10th hole of the Pinnacle Peak Country Club Course!!! Gorgeous Stone, Granite, Wood Finishes, Vaulted Ceilings and Viking Stainless Appliances. This home features 2 Master Suites: Rear Master Bedroom has dual sinks and French Doors which open to the rear patio. Front Master features 2 walk in closets, a separate shower and tub as well as skylights in the bedroom and bathroom. Community Amenities feature a park, walking paths and a pool which is heated for part of the year. Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Hiking, Golfing and Freeway Access!