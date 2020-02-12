All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:07 AM

8711 E PARAISO Drive

8711 E Paraiso Dr · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8711 E Paraiso Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Availability starting October 15th!! Beautifully Remodeled Furnished Patio home on the 10th hole of the Pinnacle Peak Country Club Course!!! Gorgeous Stone, Granite, Wood Finishes, Vaulted Ceilings and Viking Stainless Appliances. This home features 2 Master Suites: Rear Master Bedroom has dual sinks and French Doors which open to the rear patio. Front Master features 2 walk in closets, a separate shower and tub as well as skylights in the bedroom and bathroom. Community Amenities feature a park, walking paths and a pool which is heated for part of the year. Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Hiking, Golfing and Freeway Access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 E PARAISO Drive have any available units?
8711 E PARAISO Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 E PARAISO Drive have?
Some of 8711 E PARAISO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 E PARAISO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8711 E PARAISO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 E PARAISO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8711 E PARAISO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8711 E PARAISO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8711 E PARAISO Drive does offer parking.
Does 8711 E PARAISO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8711 E PARAISO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 E PARAISO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8711 E PARAISO Drive has a pool.
Does 8711 E PARAISO Drive have accessible units?
No, 8711 E PARAISO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 E PARAISO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8711 E PARAISO Drive has units with dishwashers.
