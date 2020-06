Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Fantastic remodel. New, appliances, windows, doors, cabinets, counter tops, flooring, lighting and fans. Be the first to move into this ''brand new'' home.Owner prefers a two year lease and has easy qualifying terms.This property will go quickly with pics and mls lock box later today!