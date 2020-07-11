All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue

8701 East Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8701 East Highland Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Seldom does a home of this caliber come available for a long term lease. Meticulous owner has spared no expense in completely renovating this 4 bed, 2 bath home allowing for one to live in a pristine, contemporary, gorgeous home close to everything that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer, Location, Lifestyle & Luxurious Living, complete with rare 3 car garage! Simply move in & hang your pictures. Minutes from the finest restaurants, shops & nightlife or simply entertain your guests in open plan kitchen, never been used appliances, oversized dining room/great room with sliders onto covered patio and soon to be completed brand new Pebble Tec pool, indoor/ outdoor living on half an acre!!washer & dryer included! A total MUST see today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College