8701 E HIGHLAND Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Seldom does a home of this caliber come available for a long term lease. Meticulous owner has spared no expense in completely renovating this 4 bed, 2 bath home allowing for one to live in a pristine, contemporary, gorgeous home close to everything that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer, Location, Lifestyle & Luxurious Living, complete with rare 3 car garage! Simply move in & hang your pictures. Minutes from the finest restaurants, shops & nightlife or simply entertain your guests in open plan kitchen, never been used appliances, oversized dining room/great room with sliders onto covered patio and soon to be completed brand new Pebble Tec pool, indoor/ outdoor living on half an acre!!washer & dryer included! A total MUST see today