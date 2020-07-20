All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

8647 E Devonshire Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sands East Townhomes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom, 2 bath, vaulted living room with skylight and wood burning fireplace. Living room features large tile floors and custom built in shelving. Family room with barn doors for privacy and french doors to covered patio. Large eat-in kitchen with plantation shutters, granite square counters and built in microwave. Guest bath with dual sinks. Split Master offers 2 closets (one walk-in) and custom tile shower. Synthetic lawn in back yard. NO CARPET in home. 2 car garage Heated Community pool & spa.
Becca Linnig
REMAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8647 Devonshire have any available units?
8647 Devonshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8647 Devonshire have?
Some of 8647 Devonshire's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8647 Devonshire currently offering any rent specials?
8647 Devonshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8647 Devonshire pet-friendly?
No, 8647 Devonshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8647 Devonshire offer parking?
Yes, 8647 Devonshire offers parking.
Does 8647 Devonshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8647 Devonshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8647 Devonshire have a pool?
Yes, 8647 Devonshire has a pool.
Does 8647 Devonshire have accessible units?
No, 8647 Devonshire does not have accessible units.
Does 8647 Devonshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 8647 Devonshire does not have units with dishwashers.
