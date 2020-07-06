Amenities

8643 E Sandalwood Drive Available 01/01/19 Ideal 3 Bed Home Close to Old Town Scottsdale! - Ideal location close to Old Town Scottsdale! Remodeled open concept, split 3 bedroom floorplan is loaded with upgrades. Beautiful bamboo flooring-Volga River Granite-recessed lighting-cable-prewired security system & surround sound. Master bedroom features a large walk-in cedar closet, jacuzzi tub & oversized shower. Spa-like steam shower in the second bathroom. Sunny bonus Arizona room features a wall of Anderson Sliding French Doors opening to the sparkling diving pool that has just been resurfaced with pebble-tech, solar heating for swimming pool. Fantastic location is close to Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona State University, Scottsdale Community College, Pro Baseball Training Facility and the Civic Center. Quick access to Loop 101.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 01/01/2019



TYPE: House

YEAR BUILT: 1969

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2

SQ FT: 2300

GARAGE: 2 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Small pet negotiable

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an Option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? 2.5% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



