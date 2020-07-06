All apartments in Scottsdale
8643 E Sandalwood Drive

8643 E Sandalwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8643 E Sandalwood Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
8643 E Sandalwood Drive Available 01/01/19 Ideal 3 Bed Home Close to Old Town Scottsdale! - Ideal location close to Old Town Scottsdale! Remodeled open concept, split 3 bedroom floorplan is loaded with upgrades. Beautiful bamboo flooring-Volga River Granite-recessed lighting-cable-prewired security system & surround sound. Master bedroom features a large walk-in cedar closet, jacuzzi tub & oversized shower. Spa-like steam shower in the second bathroom. Sunny bonus Arizona room features a wall of Anderson Sliding French Doors opening to the sparkling diving pool that has just been resurfaced with pebble-tech, solar heating for swimming pool. Fantastic location is close to Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona State University, Scottsdale Community College, Pro Baseball Training Facility and the Civic Center. Quick access to Loop 101.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 01/01/2019

TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 1969
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 2300
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Small pet negotiable
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an Option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? 2.5% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE4597419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8643 E Sandalwood Drive have any available units?
8643 E Sandalwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8643 E Sandalwood Drive have?
Some of 8643 E Sandalwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8643 E Sandalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8643 E Sandalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8643 E Sandalwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8643 E Sandalwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8643 E Sandalwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8643 E Sandalwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8643 E Sandalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8643 E Sandalwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8643 E Sandalwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8643 E Sandalwood Drive has a pool.
Does 8643 E Sandalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8643 E Sandalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8643 E Sandalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8643 E Sandalwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
