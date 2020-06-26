8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities
You'll love this single story home on a quiet street near Old Town Scottsdale. Wood and Tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new windows and HUGE master closet. Home also features a large laundry room, covered carport, kitchen pantry, and the best closet in the neighborhood! Outside you'll enjoy the grass back yard, desert landscape in front and well-established trees. Very close and convenient to restaurants, nightlife, employment, ASU, and the 101-freeway. $50/month pet rent with approved pet.