8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:29 PM

8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue

8638 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8638 East Virginia Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
You'll love this single story home on a quiet street near Old Town Scottsdale. Wood and Tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new windows and HUGE master closet. Home also features a large laundry room, covered carport, kitchen pantry, and the best closet in the neighborhood! Outside you'll enjoy the grass back yard, desert landscape in front and well-established trees. Very close and convenient to restaurants, nightlife, employment, ASU, and the 101-freeway. $50/month pet rent with approved pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8638 E VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
