Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8637 E KEIM Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

8637 E KEIM Drive

8637 East Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8637 East Keim Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Don't miss this completely remodeled, South Scottsdale ranch home offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and separate living, dining, and family rooms. This gem of a home has so much to offer! There are gorgeous gray stained concrete floors throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with all high-end stainless steel appliances including a wine refrigerator, white stone countertops, a large center island, a breakfast bar, stunning white cabinetry, and contemporary lighting. The backyard has a large covered patio, Pebble-tech play pool, and all the room you need to relax or entertain. BONUSES include a washer /dryer, a 2-Car Garage, and the home has Solar Power. All this in a fantastic location just north of McDonald. You'll be just minutes from the best of South Scottsdale's entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and more! Located in the highly sought-after Scottsdale School District; schools include Pueblo Elemantery, Mojave Middle & Saguaro High. Also just minutes from both Scottsdale Community College and ASU. Within a short bike ride to Chaparral Park a 100-acre facility including a Dog Park, Community Center, pool, a lake for both boating & fishing, a playground, 6-lighted ball fields, sand volleyball courts, half-court basketball courts, ramadas, and a 10-station exercise course. Also just minutes away from Salt River Fields, Butterfly Wonderland, indoor skydiving, 2 casinos, and a whole host of other fun activities.

This is a MUST SEE for those looking to live in the South Scottsdale area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 E KEIM Drive have any available units?
8637 E KEIM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8637 E KEIM Drive have?
Some of 8637 E KEIM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 E KEIM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8637 E KEIM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 E KEIM Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8637 E KEIM Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8637 E KEIM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8637 E KEIM Drive offers parking.
Does 8637 E KEIM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8637 E KEIM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 E KEIM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8637 E KEIM Drive has a pool.
Does 8637 E KEIM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8637 E KEIM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 E KEIM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8637 E KEIM Drive has units with dishwashers.
