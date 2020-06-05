8637 E KEIM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Don't miss this completely remodeled, South Scottsdale ranch home offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and separate living, dining, and family rooms. This gem of a home has so much to offer! There are gorgeous gray stained concrete floors throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with all high-end stainless steel appliances including a wine refrigerator, white stone countertops, a large center island, a breakfast bar, stunning white cabinetry, and contemporary lighting. The backyard has a large covered patio, Pebble-tech play pool, and all the room you need to relax or entertain. BONUSES include a washer /dryer, a 2-Car Garage, and the home has Solar Power. All this in a fantastic location just north of McDonald. You'll be just minutes from the best of South Scottsdale's entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and more! Located in the highly sought-after Scottsdale School District; schools include Pueblo Elemantery, Mojave Middle & Saguaro High. Also just minutes from both Scottsdale Community College and ASU. Within a short bike ride to Chaparral Park a 100-acre facility including a Dog Park, Community Center, pool, a lake for both boating & fishing, a playground, 6-lighted ball fields, sand volleyball courts, half-court basketball courts, ramadas, and a 10-station exercise course. Also just minutes away from Salt River Fields, Butterfly Wonderland, indoor skydiving, 2 casinos, and a whole host of other fun activities.



This is a MUST SEE for those looking to live in the South Scottsdale area.