8637 E KEIM Drive

Amenities
Don't miss this completely remodeled, South Scottsdale ranch home offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and separate living, dining, and family rooms. This gem of a home has so much to offer! There are gorgeous gray stained concrete floors throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with all high-end stainless steel appliances including a wine refrigerator, white stone countertops, a large center island, a breakfast bar, stunning white cabinetry, and contemporary lighting. The backyard has a large covered patio, Pebble-tech play pool, and all the room you need to relax or entertain. BONUSES include a washer /dryer, a 2-Car Garage, and the home has Solar Power. All this in a fantastic location just north of McDonald. You'll be just minutes from the best of South Scottsdale's entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and more! Located in the highly sought-after Scottsdale School District; schools include Pueblo Elemantery, Mojave Middle & Saguaro High. Also just minutes from both Scottsdale Community College and ASU. Within a short bike ride to Chaparral Park a 100-acre facility including a Dog Park, Community Center, pool, a lake for both boating & fishing, a playground, 6-lighted ball fields, sand volleyball courts, half-court basketball courts, ramadas, and a 10-station exercise course. Also just minutes away from Salt River Fields, Butterfly Wonderland, indoor skydiving, 2 casinos, and a whole host of other fun activities.
This is a MUST SEE for those looking to live in the South Scottsdale area.