8632 E Vista Dr.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

8632 E Vista Dr.

8632 East Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8632 East Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom House in Amazing Scottsdale Location! - Fully renovated, move-in ready home in desired Park Scottsdale! Highly functional open concept floor plan. High end gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and wine cooler included! Granite counter-tops. Beautiful bamboo hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms feature luxurious natural stone showers and floors. Dual walk-in master closets. Oversized sliding doors expand the great room onto a large covered patio with misting system and fully landscaped backyard with mature ruby red grapefruit tree. Indoor laundry. Newew roof. No HOA. Convenient side entry garage. Desirable North/South exposure. Camelback Mountain views. Minutes from Old Town Scottsdale as well as Chaparral Park, greenbelt and the canal path system.

Rent $2,275.00 plus applicable Scottsdale City taxes of 1.65%.
Security deposit.: $2,275.00
Inquire about pet fees.
$50 Application fee per adult living the unit.

Call/Text "8632 Vista" to 480-232-6407 for more information and to see the home

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

(RLNE2367417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8632 E Vista Dr. have any available units?
8632 E Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8632 E Vista Dr. have?
Some of 8632 E Vista Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 E Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8632 E Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8632 E Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8632 E Vista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8632 E Vista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8632 E Vista Dr. offers parking.
Does 8632 E Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8632 E Vista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8632 E Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 8632 E Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8632 E Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8632 E Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8632 E Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8632 E Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
