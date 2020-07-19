8632 E Vista Dr.

Amenities

3 Bedroom House in Amazing Scottsdale Location! - Fully renovated, move-in ready home in desired Park Scottsdale! Highly functional open concept floor plan. High end gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and wine cooler included! Granite counter-tops. Beautiful bamboo hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms feature luxurious natural stone showers and floors. Dual walk-in master closets. Oversized sliding doors expand the great room onto a large covered patio with misting system and fully landscaped backyard with mature ruby red grapefruit tree. Indoor laundry. Newew roof. No HOA. Convenient side entry garage. Desirable North/South exposure. Camelback Mountain views. Minutes from Old Town Scottsdale as well as Chaparral Park, greenbelt and the canal path system.



Rent $2,275.00 plus applicable Scottsdale City taxes of 1.65%.

Security deposit.: $2,275.00

Inquire about pet fees.

$50 Application fee per adult living the unit.



Call/Text "8632 Vista" to 480-232-6407 for more information and to see the home



Viewing by appointment only



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.



(RLNE2367417)