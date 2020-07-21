All apartments in Scottsdale
8627 E SHERIDAN Street
8627 E SHERIDAN Street

8627 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

8627 East Sheridan Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! Beautifully remodeled hard-to-find 4BR/3Bath home in the heart of revitalized South Scottsdale with every surface refreshed! Fabulous Kitchen with tons of white cabinets & slab granite counters, SS appliances plus a big walk-in Pantry for even more storage. Spacious Baths, big Family Room w/Fireplace & sliders to the large covered back Patio, formal Living Room and separate huge Laundry Room. Even a 2-car garage! Easy care porcelain wood plank flooring in main areas with soft carpet in the BR's, new lighting, dual-pane windows & fresh paint means this home is move-in ready. Amazing location minutes to everything: Old Town, Fashion Square Mall, Salt River Fields, Chaparral Park, Sky Song, Loops 101 & 202, golf courses and the Greenbelt! This home is a rare find and a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8627 E SHERIDAN Street have any available units?
8627 E SHERIDAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8627 E SHERIDAN Street have?
Some of 8627 E SHERIDAN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8627 E SHERIDAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
8627 E SHERIDAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8627 E SHERIDAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 8627 E SHERIDAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8627 E SHERIDAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 8627 E SHERIDAN Street offers parking.
Does 8627 E SHERIDAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8627 E SHERIDAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8627 E SHERIDAN Street have a pool?
No, 8627 E SHERIDAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 8627 E SHERIDAN Street have accessible units?
No, 8627 E SHERIDAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8627 E SHERIDAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8627 E SHERIDAN Street has units with dishwashers.
