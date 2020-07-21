8627 E SHERIDAN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! Beautifully remodeled hard-to-find 4BR/3Bath home in the heart of revitalized South Scottsdale with every surface refreshed! Fabulous Kitchen with tons of white cabinets & slab granite counters, SS appliances plus a big walk-in Pantry for even more storage. Spacious Baths, big Family Room w/Fireplace & sliders to the large covered back Patio, formal Living Room and separate huge Laundry Room. Even a 2-car garage! Easy care porcelain wood plank flooring in main areas with soft carpet in the BR's, new lighting, dual-pane windows & fresh paint means this home is move-in ready. Amazing location minutes to everything: Old Town, Fashion Square Mall, Salt River Fields, Chaparral Park, Sky Song, Loops 101 & 202, golf courses and the Greenbelt! This home is a rare find and a must see!