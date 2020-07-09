All apartments in Scottsdale
8624 E CORONADO Road
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

8624 E CORONADO Road

8624 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

8624 East Coronado Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
All new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new quartz couters, new cabinets fresh paint and so much more. Master has large closet, tile shower, quartz counter-tops and an exit into a private Arizona room that leads into the back yard. Enjoy the outdoors on your terms. This unit also has a full size washer and dryer included along with an actual 2 car garage. The pictures tell it all. Convenient location is close to the 101 and 202 freeways,old town Scottsdale,ASU main campus,Skysong campus, and the art and theatre district.This home has it all and shows great pride of ownership! ***Small dogs only (20 lbs and under) Tenant to pay 1.75% rent tax each month. Tenant to verify all listing information , including schools***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 E CORONADO Road have any available units?
8624 E CORONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8624 E CORONADO Road have?
Some of 8624 E CORONADO Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 E CORONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
8624 E CORONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 E CORONADO Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8624 E CORONADO Road is pet friendly.
Does 8624 E CORONADO Road offer parking?
Yes, 8624 E CORONADO Road offers parking.
Does 8624 E CORONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8624 E CORONADO Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 E CORONADO Road have a pool?
No, 8624 E CORONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 8624 E CORONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 8624 E CORONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 E CORONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8624 E CORONADO Road has units with dishwashers.

