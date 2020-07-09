8624 E CORONADO Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

All new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new quartz couters, new cabinets fresh paint and so much more. Master has large closet, tile shower, quartz counter-tops and an exit into a private Arizona room that leads into the back yard. Enjoy the outdoors on your terms. This unit also has a full size washer and dryer included along with an actual 2 car garage. The pictures tell it all. Convenient location is close to the 101 and 202 freeways,old town Scottsdale,ASU main campus,Skysong campus, and the art and theatre district.This home has it all and shows great pride of ownership! ***Small dogs only (20 lbs and under) Tenant to pay 1.75% rent tax each month. Tenant to verify all listing information , including schools***