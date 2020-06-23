8556 E PLAZA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool hot tub

To avoid showing, please watch the virtual tour which is an accurate representation of the house. Chef's dream kitchen: sleek granite counter tops, island with electric cooktop & cool range hood, custom chocolate maple cabinets, breakfast bar seating. Open concept family/living/kitchen! Master bath includes dual sinks, luxurious granite, tile surround shower, huge walk-in closet. Refreshing pool & hot tub in backyard. Less than 10 min from Old Town Scottsdale (shops, restaurants, & great nightlife). Easy access to 101 freeway! Nest thermostat & alarm available. Pool service included. Furniture may be available. Ignore days on market property was a vacation rental now a long term rental.