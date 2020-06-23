All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

8556 E PLAZA Avenue

8556 East Plaza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8556 East Plaza Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
To avoid showing, please watch the virtual tour which is an accurate representation of the house. Chef's dream kitchen: sleek granite counter tops, island with electric cooktop & cool range hood, custom chocolate maple cabinets, breakfast bar seating. Open concept family/living/kitchen! Master bath includes dual sinks, luxurious granite, tile surround shower, huge walk-in closet. Refreshing pool & hot tub in backyard. Less than 10 min from Old Town Scottsdale (shops, restaurants, & great nightlife). Easy access to 101 freeway! Nest thermostat & alarm available. Pool service included. Furniture may be available. Ignore days on market property was a vacation rental now a long term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8556 E PLAZA Avenue have any available units?
8556 E PLAZA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8556 E PLAZA Avenue have?
Some of 8556 E PLAZA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8556 E PLAZA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8556 E PLAZA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8556 E PLAZA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8556 E PLAZA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8556 E PLAZA Avenue offer parking?
No, 8556 E PLAZA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8556 E PLAZA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8556 E PLAZA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8556 E PLAZA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8556 E PLAZA Avenue has a pool.
Does 8556 E PLAZA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8556 E PLAZA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8556 E PLAZA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8556 E PLAZA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
