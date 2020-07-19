8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom property with updated appliances, kitchen counter tops, tile back splash, interior doors and hardware, trim and baseboards, almost all widows dual pane, tile flooring, french doors, recessed lighting, tiled showers, ceiling fans, water heater, toilets, ceilings re-textured, slate planter on patio and newer roof. Master BR has 4 closets. Two assigned parking spaces. Complex offers large salt water pool, child pool, and heated spa all within steps of the front door! Close to spring training baseball, restaurants, shops, hospital, freeway, golf & more!