All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D

8556 East Indian School Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8556 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom property with updated appliances, kitchen counter tops, tile back splash, interior doors and hardware, trim and baseboards, almost all widows dual pane, tile flooring, french doors, recessed lighting, tiled showers, ceiling fans, water heater, toilets, ceilings re-textured, slate planter on patio and newer roof. Master BR has 4 closets. Two assigned parking spaces. Complex offers large salt water pool, child pool, and heated spa all within steps of the front door! Close to spring training baseball, restaurants, shops, hospital, freeway, golf & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D have any available units?
8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D have?
Some of 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D offers parking.
Does 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D has a pool.
Does 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D have accessible units?
No, 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8556 E Indian School Rd Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College