Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. RATES AND TERMS VARY BY SEASON AND LENGTH OF STAY** Modern Remodeled Condo Near Old Town Scottsdale and Arizona State University. Everything that you need is here. Open Floorplan that features two Bdrms with King Sized Beds and TV's. Guests have an optional 3rd bed with Sofa Sleeper. Fully Updated Kitchen and Bathroom complete this condo. Great Scottsdale Location close to Freeways and Shopping. Spring Training Baseball and Talking Stick Resort just a short drive away. A perfect place to Enjoy what Scottsdale has to offer!