Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8526 E Pinchot Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

8526 E Pinchot Avenue

8526 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8526 East Pinchot Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
volleyball court
FULLY FURNISHED. MOVE IN READY Classic Hallcraft home. 3 bed 2 bath floor plan with 1480 sqft. Huge covered 2 car carport. This beautiful home has been wonderfully remodeled, sleeps 10 and includes washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Nice covered patio in back with a BBQ, fire pit and ping pong table. Community Park, Volleyball and Basketball courts at the end of the block. This Great Old Town Scottsdale location makes a super fast commute to Downtown Phoenix or Tempe, amazing parks, bike paths, parks, culture and close to 101 and airport. 3 month 6 month or 1 year lease terms available. Front yard landscaping included. Back yard tenant responsibility. Laundry washer and dryer are in storage area in the carport. Owner/Agent to write contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 E Pinchot Avenue have any available units?
8526 E Pinchot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8526 E Pinchot Avenue have?
Some of 8526 E Pinchot Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8526 E Pinchot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8526 E Pinchot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 E Pinchot Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8526 E Pinchot Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8526 E Pinchot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8526 E Pinchot Avenue offers parking.
Does 8526 E Pinchot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8526 E Pinchot Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 E Pinchot Avenue have a pool?
No, 8526 E Pinchot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8526 E Pinchot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8526 E Pinchot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 E Pinchot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8526 E Pinchot Avenue has units with dishwashers.

