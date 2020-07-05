8526 E Pinchot Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. MOVE IN READY Classic Hallcraft home. 3 bed 2 bath floor plan with 1480 sqft. Huge covered 2 car carport. This beautiful home has been wonderfully remodeled, sleeps 10 and includes washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Nice covered patio in back with a BBQ, fire pit and ping pong table. Community Park, Volleyball and Basketball courts at the end of the block. This Great Old Town Scottsdale location makes a super fast commute to Downtown Phoenix or Tempe, amazing parks, bike paths, parks, culture and close to 101 and airport. 3 month 6 month or 1 year lease terms available. Front yard landscaping included. Back yard tenant responsibility. Laundry washer and dryer are in storage area in the carport. Owner/Agent to write contract.