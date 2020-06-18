All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8525 E BONITA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8525 E BONITA Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

8525 E BONITA Drive

8525 East Bonita Drive · (480) 756-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8525 East Bonita Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning remodel with nothing left to do. Gorgeous front landscaping with custom pavers, artificial grass, all new flooring tile and carpet, large baseboards, designer kitchen with custom handmade cabinets and quartz counters , wine storage, gorgeous back splash, all new doors, new dual pane windows, new a/c updated roof, custom master bath, floating new 60 inch double vanities, interior paint, exterior 2 tone paint stunning new front glass front door , epoxy garage, new water heater , new duct work, custom master glass shower, and the list goes on and on. Available for immediate move in and also for sale or lease purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 E BONITA Drive have any available units?
8525 E BONITA Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 E BONITA Drive have?
Some of 8525 E BONITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 E BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8525 E BONITA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 E BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8525 E BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8525 E BONITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8525 E BONITA Drive does offer parking.
Does 8525 E BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 E BONITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 E BONITA Drive have a pool?
No, 8525 E BONITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8525 E BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8525 E BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 E BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 E BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8525 E BONITA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity