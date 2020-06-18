8525 E BONITA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning remodel with nothing left to do. Gorgeous front landscaping with custom pavers, artificial grass, all new flooring tile and carpet, large baseboards, designer kitchen with custom handmade cabinets and quartz counters , wine storage, gorgeous back splash, all new doors, new dual pane windows, new a/c updated roof, custom master bath, floating new 60 inch double vanities, interior paint, exterior 2 tone paint stunning new front glass front door , epoxy garage, new water heater , new duct work, custom master glass shower, and the list goes on and on. Available for immediate move in and also for sale or lease purchase.