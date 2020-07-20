8426 N 84TH Place

Amenities

Wonderful remodeled two story home w/3br,den,2.5ba in beautiful gated lakeside community of Las Palomas. Two newer AC's & newer roof. Enter into foyer w/winding staircase to second level master suite & loft w/fireplace, private balcony, remodeled bath & large closet. From foyer proceed to formal dining room w/china cabinets& large vaulted living room w/fireplace, wood & wood beam ceiling & French doors to back patio. Large kitchen w/breakfast room& bay window looking to front yard, walk-in pantry, SS appliances, Corian counters, wine fridge & ample cabinets. The first level has a half bath plus a full remodeled bath w/shower & two large bedrooms and den/office/flex room. Back yard w/Gazebo & side yard for extended living. Comm pools & BBQ/party area on lake plus tennis & more. 10 min dtown