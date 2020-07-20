All apartments in Scottsdale
8426 N 84TH Place

8426 North 84th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8426 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Wonderful remodeled two story home w/3br,den,2.5ba in beautiful gated lakeside community of Las Palomas. Two newer AC's & newer roof. Enter into foyer w/winding staircase to second level master suite & loft w/fireplace, private balcony, remodeled bath & large closet. From foyer proceed to formal dining room w/china cabinets& large vaulted living room w/fireplace, wood & wood beam ceiling & French doors to back patio. Large kitchen w/breakfast room& bay window looking to front yard, walk-in pantry, SS appliances, Corian counters, wine fridge & ample cabinets. The first level has a half bath plus a full remodeled bath w/shower & two large bedrooms and den/office/flex room. Back yard w/Gazebo & side yard for extended living. Comm pools & BBQ/party area on lake plus tennis & more. 10 min dtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8426 N 84TH Place have any available units?
8426 N 84TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8426 N 84TH Place have?
Some of 8426 N 84TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8426 N 84TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
8426 N 84TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 N 84TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 8426 N 84TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8426 N 84TH Place offer parking?
No, 8426 N 84TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 8426 N 84TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8426 N 84TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 N 84TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 8426 N 84TH Place has a pool.
Does 8426 N 84TH Place have accessible units?
No, 8426 N 84TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8426 N 84TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8426 N 84TH Place has units with dishwashers.
