Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

8419 East Rancho Vista Drive · (602) 697-7663
Location

8419 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UNFURNISHED & AVAILABLE for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Located on a quiet street within minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, Freeways, Hiking and Biking, everything that Sunny Scottsdale has to offer is this newly remodeled MwM creation! 3 beds, 2 baths, with your own home/office. 2 car garage. Open concept kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, sliding doors open to your secluded private patio for indoor/ outdoor living. Perfect for the ultimate professionals, Families wanting Scottsdale School district, offers location, lock up and leave hassle free lifestyle. LONG TERM Lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
