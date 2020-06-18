8419 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

UNFURNISHED & AVAILABLE for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Located on a quiet street within minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, Freeways, Hiking and Biking, everything that Sunny Scottsdale has to offer is this newly remodeled MwM creation! 3 beds, 2 baths, with your own home/office. 2 car garage. Open concept kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, sliding doors open to your secluded private patio for indoor/ outdoor living. Perfect for the ultimate professionals, Families wanting Scottsdale School district, offers location, lock up and leave hassle free lifestyle. LONG TERM Lease preferred