Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue

8414 East Bonnie Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8414 East Bonnie Rose Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This house was totally remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter top & stainless steel appliances. New sleek, gray tile in living spaces & bathrooms. New vanities & counter tops in both bathrooms along with plumbing fixtures & light fixtures throughout. Fans in all 4 bedrooms & neutral color paint thru-out interior. Exterior was also recently repainted with a brand new roof to boot. AC is less than 5 years old and keeps the house very cool during those hot months of Summer. Fantastic central location of Scottsdale - close to Old Town Scottsdale which offers endless restaurants, shops & nightlife. Also, just a quick drive to the 101 FWY.Excellent schools, short walk to Mohave Middle School. New front yard landscaping under construction now & will be completed shortly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have any available units?
8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

