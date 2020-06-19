8414 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue

Amenities

This house was totally remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter top & stainless steel appliances. New sleek, gray tile in living spaces & bathrooms. New vanities & counter tops in both bathrooms along with plumbing fixtures & light fixtures throughout. Fans in all 4 bedrooms & neutral color paint thru-out interior. Exterior was also recently repainted with a brand new roof to boot. AC is less than 5 years old and keeps the house very cool during those hot months of Summer. Fantastic central location of Scottsdale - close to Old Town Scottsdale which offers endless restaurants, shops & nightlife. Also, just a quick drive to the 101 FWY.Excellent schools, short walk to Mohave Middle School. New front yard landscaping under construction now & will be completed shortly.