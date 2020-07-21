8400 North Vía Linda

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate golf course home in Palo Viento, that has been wonderfully updated. New ''Hardwood'' tile & fresh paint throughout most of the home. Updated kitchen w/painted cabinets, new appliances & fixtures. The expansive main areas feature sunken living room w/adjacent formal dining. Large family room w/corner rock fireplace, wet bar & vaulted ceilings. The updated kitchen is light & bright w/new stainless appliances. It features a breakfast nook & a butler's pantry. One bedroom & full bath are separate. Huge master w/sitting area, master bath w/double sinks, sep toilet & sunken tub, 2 add'l bedrooms & a full bath complete the opposite side of the home. The master, family room, breakfast nook & 4th bedroom all have sliders to the covered patio w/Saltillo tile. Large pool w/maint. included



Vacant lockbox onfront door. Email for status and all questions. $40 credit check/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month admin fee. Apply & pay for credit check at RCH-AZ.com, ''tenant services'', ''Apply Now''.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.