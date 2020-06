Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is it! A rare find! A GREAT HOME in 85257 with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage, 1.75 baths & a beautiful diving pool! *** This beautifully updated home has hardwood floors in all 4 bedrooms!* Terrific yard ready for entertaining, Covered front & backyard patios. The ONLY 4 bedroom in this area w/2-car garage & pool!! Make this home yours today! 1 small pet acceptable!

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com