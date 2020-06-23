8338 E Stella Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

To avoid showing, please watch the virtual tour which is an accurate representation of the house. Located in a quiet established neighborhood, less than 4 mi in any direction you will find- Camelback Mtn, Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Casino, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Golf: Silverado, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, Stonecreek & Starfire, or Giants Spring Training Stadium, & easy access to 101 freeway which will take you anywhere else you need to go! Nest thermostat & alarm available. Pool service included. Furniture may be available. Ignore days on market property was a vacation rental now a long term rental.