Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8328 N VIA RICO --

8328 North via Rico · No Longer Available
Location

8328 North via Rico, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**NEW LOW PRICE** EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSE living at its finest. RESORT-STYLE BACKYARD with stunning views plus DIVING POOL, extended COVERED PATIO and lovely RAMADA. ONE LEVEL home boasts HIGH-END GOURMET KITCHEN with QUARTZ counters and upgraded appliances plus custom features like a POT FILLER faucet, WARMING DRAWER and WINE COOLER. Cozy NOOK off kitchen has GOLF/WATER/MTN VIEWS! Large FORMAL living/dining room plus HUGE FAMILY ROOM with FIREPLACE. ATRIUM at entry is a fun feature bringing in natural light. OFFICE off master has custom BUILT-INS. MASTER BATH is a SPA RETREAT with CUSTOM walk-in closet. NO CARPET; marble, tile and bamboo flooring. Loads of STORAGE even in garage. POOL/ LANDSCAPE/PEST SERVICE INCLUDED! OWNER PAYS SOLAR LEASE--WHAT A PERK! Awesome McCormick Ranch location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 N VIA RICO -- have any available units?
8328 N VIA RICO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 N VIA RICO -- have?
Some of 8328 N VIA RICO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 N VIA RICO -- currently offering any rent specials?
8328 N VIA RICO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 N VIA RICO -- pet-friendly?
No, 8328 N VIA RICO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8328 N VIA RICO -- offer parking?
Yes, 8328 N VIA RICO -- does offer parking.
Does 8328 N VIA RICO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 N VIA RICO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 N VIA RICO -- have a pool?
Yes, 8328 N VIA RICO -- has a pool.
Does 8328 N VIA RICO -- have accessible units?
No, 8328 N VIA RICO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 N VIA RICO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 N VIA RICO -- has units with dishwashers.
