8328 N VIA RICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

**NEW LOW PRICE** EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSE living at its finest. RESORT-STYLE BACKYARD with stunning views plus DIVING POOL, extended COVERED PATIO and lovely RAMADA. ONE LEVEL home boasts HIGH-END GOURMET KITCHEN with QUARTZ counters and upgraded appliances plus custom features like a POT FILLER faucet, WARMING DRAWER and WINE COOLER. Cozy NOOK off kitchen has GOLF/WATER/MTN VIEWS! Large FORMAL living/dining room plus HUGE FAMILY ROOM with FIREPLACE. ATRIUM at entry is a fun feature bringing in natural light. OFFICE off master has custom BUILT-INS. MASTER BATH is a SPA RETREAT with CUSTOM walk-in closet. NO CARPET; marble, tile and bamboo flooring. Loads of STORAGE even in garage. POOL/ LANDSCAPE/PEST SERVICE INCLUDED! OWNER PAYS SOLAR LEASE--WHAT A PERK! Awesome McCormick Ranch location.