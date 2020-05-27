8325 N 73RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

A storybook home as you approach the entry of this Paradise Farms. Reclaimed barn wood flooring imbues a warm & inviting setting while lofted ceilings with wood beams articulate character. Light floods the open living areas as the allure of views to a lushly landscaped backyard beckon you to explore many outdoor vignettes. The expansive backyard embodies the front cover of popular home & garden magazines, featuring an outdoor kitchen, a covered patio with a fireplace, covered gazebo, & an entrancing, recently updated pool. Perfectly sized for ease with palace-sized privacy of roughly an acre, this is a house you will want to make part of your family!