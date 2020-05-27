All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
8325 N 73RD Place
8325 N 73RD Place

8325 North 73rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

8325 North 73rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A storybook home as you approach the entry of this Paradise Farms. Reclaimed barn wood flooring imbues a warm & inviting setting while lofted ceilings with wood beams articulate character. Light floods the open living areas as the allure of views to a lushly landscaped backyard beckon you to explore many outdoor vignettes. The expansive backyard embodies the front cover of popular home & garden magazines, featuring an outdoor kitchen, a covered patio with a fireplace, covered gazebo, & an entrancing, recently updated pool. Perfectly sized for ease with palace-sized privacy of roughly an acre, this is a house you will want to make part of your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 N 73RD Place have any available units?
8325 N 73RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8325 N 73RD Place have?
Some of 8325 N 73RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 N 73RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
8325 N 73RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 N 73RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 8325 N 73RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8325 N 73RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 8325 N 73RD Place offers parking.
Does 8325 N 73RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 N 73RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 N 73RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 8325 N 73RD Place has a pool.
Does 8325 N 73RD Place have accessible units?
No, 8325 N 73RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 N 73RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8325 N 73RD Place has units with dishwashers.
