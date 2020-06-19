All apartments in Scottsdale
8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane

8322 East Feathersong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8322 East Feathersong Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Enjoy this newly painted and refurbished home in guard-gated Grayhawk.The floorplan showcases high ceilings and exclusive finishes.Main home boasts 3 large bedrooms with own baths,bonus room/den, living/family room and formal dining /entertaining area with it's own entrance to the beautiful courtyard w/water fountain. Casita has it's own bathroom and huge bedroom,currently set up as a home theater. Master suite includes 3 closets & sliding doors that leads out to beautiful backyard w/Ramada.Beautifully remodel master bath offers onyx flooring,granite,his/hers water closets, separate sinks,ladies make-up vanity and fold away ironing center.Stunning kitchen is equipped w/2 Bosch dishwashers,Sub-Zero fridge and freezer,10 burner Viking cook top w/24 inch grille and more.Tenant to verify info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane have any available units?
8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane have?
Some of 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane offers parking.
Does 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane has a pool.
Does 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane have accessible units?
No, 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane has units with dishwashers.
