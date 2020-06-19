8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill media room

Enjoy this newly painted and refurbished home in guard-gated Grayhawk.The floorplan showcases high ceilings and exclusive finishes.Main home boasts 3 large bedrooms with own baths,bonus room/den, living/family room and formal dining /entertaining area with it's own entrance to the beautiful courtyard w/water fountain. Casita has it's own bathroom and huge bedroom,currently set up as a home theater. Master suite includes 3 closets & sliding doors that leads out to beautiful backyard w/Ramada.Beautifully remodel master bath offers onyx flooring,granite,his/hers water closets, separate sinks,ladies make-up vanity and fold away ironing center.Stunning kitchen is equipped w/2 Bosch dishwashers,Sub-Zero fridge and freezer,10 burner Viking cook top w/24 inch grille and more.Tenant to verify info.