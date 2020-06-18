All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8320 East Vía De La Luna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8320 East Vía De La Luna
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:50 PM

8320 East Vía De La Luna

8320 East via De La Luna · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8320 East via De La Luna, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,499

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Prime McCormick Ranch Executive home within walking distance of The Vig, Luci's, Starbucks, shopping, dining and more! Remodeled in 2014, Recent interior paint, Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings w/Beams in Living/Dining, Gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Lighting, Smooth Top Range, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, French Doors leading to a Beautiful Backyard Patio. Super Spacious Family Room with Fireplace, Perfect for Entertaining. Large Master Suite with Private Access to the Patio, Master Bath with Walk-In Shower, and Deep Soaking Tub. 3 bedrooms, Plus Office. Sliding barn doors will be added to office along with a closet so this room can easily convert to a 4th bedroom. 2.5 updated baths. Tile throughout. Plantation shutters. 2 car garage, 3166 sq ft Private Lush Backyard with pool lush green grass, lemon, orange, and olive trees. All this plus a private cul de sac lot with easy access to green belt, walking paths and park! This property is a true MUST SEE!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 75 pounds, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 East Vía De La Luna have any available units?
8320 East Vía De La Luna has a unit available for $4,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 East Vía De La Luna have?
Some of 8320 East Vía De La Luna's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 East Vía De La Luna currently offering any rent specials?
8320 East Vía De La Luna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 East Vía De La Luna pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 East Vía De La Luna is pet friendly.
Does 8320 East Vía De La Luna offer parking?
Yes, 8320 East Vía De La Luna does offer parking.
Does 8320 East Vía De La Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 East Vía De La Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 East Vía De La Luna have a pool?
Yes, 8320 East Vía De La Luna has a pool.
Does 8320 East Vía De La Luna have accessible units?
No, 8320 East Vía De La Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 East Vía De La Luna have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 East Vía De La Luna does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8320 East Vía De La Luna?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity