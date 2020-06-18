8320 East Vía De La Luna

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage cats allowed

Prime McCormick Ranch Executive home within walking distance of The Vig, Luci's, Starbucks, shopping, dining and more! Remodeled in 2014, Recent interior paint, Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings w/Beams in Living/Dining, Gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Lighting, Smooth Top Range, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, French Doors leading to a Beautiful Backyard Patio. Super Spacious Family Room with Fireplace, Perfect for Entertaining. Large Master Suite with Private Access to the Patio, Master Bath with Walk-In Shower, and Deep Soaking Tub. 3 bedrooms, Plus Office. Sliding barn doors will be added to office along with a closet so this room can easily convert to a 4th bedroom. 2.5 updated baths. Tile throughout. Plantation shutters. 2 car garage, 3166 sq ft Private Lush Backyard with pool lush green grass, lemon, orange, and olive trees. All this plus a private cul de sac lot with easy access to green belt, walking paths and park! This property is a true MUST SEE!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 75 pounds, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.