Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8315 E Sheridan St Available 03/21/19 South Scottsdale Charmer! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! Fresh Remodel! Open kitchen! Quartz counters! Bonus office! Pool! - MOVE IN APRIL 2019. REMODELED!! REMODELED!! Complete remodel completed in 2017. Open floor plan! Quartz counters! Gas stove! Side by side refrigerator! Washer and dryer included and separate room for laundry! Walk in closet in master! Private Pool! Pool & Lawn services included in rent! Pet friendly, no carpets! Carport almost two cars deep on one side, for a total of three spots.



Apply at www.krkrealty.com Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email Admin@krkrealty.com



Security deposits are equal to the rent, ($250 of the deposit is

non-refundable, and the balance is refundable). . If a co-signor is

needed, they too will fill out an online application and pay fee of

$40.00. Every application is reviewed based on its merits, and

required is verifiable total income of three times the monthly rent

and a review of credit score, criminal background check, and

rental payment history.



(RLNE3752489)