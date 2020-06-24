All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

8315 E Sheridan St

8315 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

8315 East Sheridan Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8315 E Sheridan St Available 03/21/19 South Scottsdale Charmer! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! Fresh Remodel! Open kitchen! Quartz counters! Bonus office! Pool! - MOVE IN APRIL 2019. REMODELED!! REMODELED!! Complete remodel completed in 2017. Open floor plan! Quartz counters! Gas stove! Side by side refrigerator! Washer and dryer included and separate room for laundry! Walk in closet in master! Private Pool! Pool & Lawn services included in rent! Pet friendly, no carpets! Carport almost two cars deep on one side, for a total of three spots.

Apply at www.krkrealty.com Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email Admin@krkrealty.com

Security deposits are equal to the rent, ($250 of the deposit is
non-refundable, and the balance is refundable). . If a co-signor is
needed, they too will fill out an online application and pay fee of
$40.00. Every application is reviewed based on its merits, and
required is verifiable total income of three times the monthly rent
and a review of credit score, criminal background check, and
rental payment history.

(RLNE3752489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 E Sheridan St have any available units?
8315 E Sheridan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8315 E Sheridan St have?
Some of 8315 E Sheridan St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 E Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
8315 E Sheridan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 E Sheridan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8315 E Sheridan St is pet friendly.
Does 8315 E Sheridan St offer parking?
Yes, 8315 E Sheridan St offers parking.
Does 8315 E Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8315 E Sheridan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 E Sheridan St have a pool?
Yes, 8315 E Sheridan St has a pool.
Does 8315 E Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 8315 E Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 E Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8315 E Sheridan St does not have units with dishwashers.
