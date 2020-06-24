Amenities
8315 E Sheridan St Available 03/21/19 South Scottsdale Charmer! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! Fresh Remodel! Open kitchen! Quartz counters! Bonus office! Pool! - MOVE IN APRIL 2019. REMODELED!! REMODELED!! Complete remodel completed in 2017. Open floor plan! Quartz counters! Gas stove! Side by side refrigerator! Washer and dryer included and separate room for laundry! Walk in closet in master! Private Pool! Pool & Lawn services included in rent! Pet friendly, no carpets! Carport almost two cars deep on one side, for a total of three spots.
Apply at www.krkrealty.com Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email Admin@krkrealty.com
Security deposits are equal to the rent, ($250 of the deposit is
non-refundable, and the balance is refundable). . If a co-signor is
needed, they too will fill out an online application and pay fee of
$40.00. Every application is reviewed based on its merits, and
required is verifiable total income of three times the monthly rent
and a review of credit score, criminal background check, and
rental payment history.
(RLNE3752489)