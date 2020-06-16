8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Unfurnished rental home in the most desirable McCormick Ranch! Popular open floor plan with large living room opening to family&dining rooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, European Maple Cabinets with brushed pewter hardware, black GE Monogram appliances. Tile flooring except bedrooms.Fireplace in family room. Master bedroom has large sitting area and walk in closet. 4th bedroom is now a den. Numerous ceiling fans throughout including laundry room. Plantation Shutters, Security System, Dual Pane windows&doors. Closet organizers in all BRs. Epoxy flooring in garage. Easy to maintain front and back yard with covered patio. Home is located on a cul-de-sac with lighted tennis, basket ball courts and children's playground at the end of the street.