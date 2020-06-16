All apartments in Scottsdale
8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES --
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES --

8313 East via De Las Flores · (480) 559-3834
Location

8313 East via De Las Flores, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Paseo Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Unfurnished rental home in the most desirable McCormick Ranch! Popular open floor plan with large living room opening to family&dining rooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, European Maple Cabinets with brushed pewter hardware, black GE Monogram appliances. Tile flooring except bedrooms.Fireplace in family room. Master bedroom has large sitting area and walk in closet. 4th bedroom is now a den. Numerous ceiling fans throughout including laundry room. Plantation Shutters, Security System, Dual Pane windows&doors. Closet organizers in all BRs. Epoxy flooring in garage. Easy to maintain front and back yard with covered patio. Home is located on a cul-de-sac with lighted tennis, basket ball courts and children's playground at the end of the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- have any available units?
8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- have?
Some of 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- currently offering any rent specials?
8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- pet-friendly?
No, 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- offer parking?
Yes, 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- does offer parking.
Does 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- have a pool?
No, 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- does not have a pool.
Does 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- have accessible units?
No, 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8313 E VIA DE LAS FLORES -- has units with dishwashers.
