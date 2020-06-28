8308 East Turney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool racquetball court garage pet friendly tennis court

3 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,776 SF+ Pool + 1 Car Garage in Old Town Scottsdale - Rare opportunity to find a fully remodeled turnkey home in Old Town Scottsdale! Fully remodeled 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage, featuring new cabinetry, flooring, paint and more with a sparkling swimming pool (pool service included). Kitchen features gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and a formal dining area. Backyard features diving pool, covered patio and grassy area. Prime Scottsdale Location, located just minutes away from old town with amazing shopping, dining and entertainment, the airport, and freeways, this is a must see!



Available for a 11.01.2019 move in.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5130920)