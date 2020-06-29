8300 E DIXILETA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Modern Farmhouse Meets Southwest Contemporary!!! This home has been designed and remodeled perfectly! With the highest end finishes, huge pool/spa, views of Troon mountain and pinnacle peak form almost every room, and 360 degree views from the rooftop deck. Everything in this home is brand new. All of the bathrooms have been redesigned with their own unique colors and finishes, the French oak floors throughout the entire home are to die for, both A/C units are brand new with new nest thermostats, new pool equipment, etc. The owners redesigned and reconfigured many of the rooms, making them more practical and modern. The acre lot provides immense privacy in the low density, guard gated community of Sincuidados. Priced to sell, this home will not last!