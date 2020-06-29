All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
8300 E DIXILETA Drive
8300 E DIXILETA Drive

8300 E Dixileta Dr · (602) 989-1287
Location

8300 E Dixileta Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Sincuidados

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4073 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Modern Farmhouse Meets Southwest Contemporary!!! This home has been designed and remodeled perfectly! With the highest end finishes, huge pool/spa, views of Troon mountain and pinnacle peak form almost every room, and 360 degree views from the rooftop deck. Everything in this home is brand new. All of the bathrooms have been redesigned with their own unique colors and finishes, the French oak floors throughout the entire home are to die for, both A/C units are brand new with new nest thermostats, new pool equipment, etc. The owners redesigned and reconfigured many of the rooms, making them more practical and modern. The acre lot provides immense privacy in the low density, guard gated community of Sincuidados. Priced to sell, this home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 E DIXILETA Drive have any available units?
8300 E DIXILETA Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 E DIXILETA Drive have?
Some of 8300 E DIXILETA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 E DIXILETA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8300 E DIXILETA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 E DIXILETA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8300 E DIXILETA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8300 E DIXILETA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8300 E DIXILETA Drive offers parking.
Does 8300 E DIXILETA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 E DIXILETA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 E DIXILETA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8300 E DIXILETA Drive has a pool.
Does 8300 E DIXILETA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8300 E DIXILETA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 E DIXILETA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 E DIXILETA Drive has units with dishwashers.
